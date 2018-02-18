The Roanoke Valley Fiddle and Banjo Club will hold its monthly show the 1st Saturday of each month, January through November, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Woodmen of the World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Archives
The Bluebird Cafe’
In the Round with: Irene Kelley Claire Lynch David Olney and Abbie Gardner
Claire Lynch at Bluebird Cafe
Claire Lynch
Low Flying Birds with The Sweet Lillies
Hearts,Birds & Lillies...An evening of Grass/Americana music with the Low Flying Birds from Chico California and special guests Sweet Lillies from Colorado.
The Crooked Jades benefit concert for fire relief previewing new music for upcoming release
The Crooked Jades, called the finest string band in America by The Boston Herald, will be live in concert, previewing new music that they are currently recording for an upcoming release. Their music explores the roots of Americana, mixed with
The Jimmy Bowen Show with Special Guest – Band of Ruhks
Join Jimmy Bowen and his guests, Band of Ruhks, for another great night of Bluegrass Music at it's best at the famous "Nashville Palace".
The Jimmy Bowen Show with Special Guest Bobby Osborne
Jimmy Bowen with Special Guest, Grand Ole Opry Member, Bobby Osborne
Naughty Sweethearts at Highlands Hollow
Naughty Sweethearts at Highlands Hollow
Come out for a night of stone cold grooves at Highlands Hollow Brewhouse with The Naughty Sweethearts.
Naughty Sweethearts at Office Bar
Naughty Sweethearts at Office Bar
Come out for a night of stone cold grooves at Office Bar with The Naughty Sweethearts.
Naughty Sweethearts at Burgdorf Hot Springs
Naughty Sweethearts at Burgdorf Hot Springs
Come out for a night of stone cold grooves at Burgdorf Hot Springs with The Naughty Sweethearts.