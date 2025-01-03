Even Better When You Listen from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Billy Blue Records is out of the gate quick this new year with a new single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the second from their upcoming all-gospel project.

Even Better When You Listen, written by Rick Lang and Mark BonDurant, reminds us that prayer is a two-way form of communication, and that even though Jesus taught us to ask in faith, we have to remember to expect a response.

Or as Mullins put it…

“I have a friend who used to say, ‘God ain’t no big Santa Claus!’ We shouldn’t pray with a wish list. If we praise God in prayer and seek His will, we can find it and follow it easier if we look for God in every situation, and listen with our heads and hearts.

The Radio Ramblers have a ball playing this fun, bluesy melody, and Chris Davis delivers the right message with his powerful voice.”

The track does have a bouncy, swingy feel, and Chris really lets loose on the lead vocal.

All of the Ramblers contribute, with Joe on banjo, Chris on mandolin, Adam McIntosh on guitar, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Zach Collier on bass. All five are credited with vocals as well.

Have a listen…

Even Better When You Listen is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.