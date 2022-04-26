Evan Winsor to Josh Turner on bass

Yes… you’re right. We don’t typically report on personnel changes in the country music world.

But we are delighted to let everyone know that bluegrass bass player Evan Winsor has scored the gig with country star Josh Turner. Anyone who follows Josh knows that he has a bluegrass side. His first big hit with Long Black Train featured a grassy feel and some strong fiddle. In fact, founding Appalachian Road show fiddler Jim VanCleve toured with Turner for several years, and Paul Harrigill, late of Flatt Lonesome is currently in the band on banjo and guitar.

Evan has been working with several bluegrass acts in Nashville, including Donna Ulisse, Theo & Brenna, and Steve Thomas. He has also done studio or fill-in work with Doyle Lawson, Irene Kelley, and Ed Helms.

With Josh he will play both electric and upright bass, starting this Thursday at MerleFest. You will still see him on some shows with Donna Ulisse next month when his new schedule allows.

Congratulations and best of luck, Evan!