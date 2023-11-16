Evan Dickerson launches Talking Bluegrass with Cory Walker

Prolific bluegrass podcaster Evan Dickerson has just started a new show, which he calls Talking Bluegrass Albums or Songs. It takes a different angle from his original show, The Evan Dickerson Bluegrass Talk Show, which is centered on individual artists or personalities in bluegrass, by focusing discussion on a specific album or song, as the title suggests.

Evans is a very interesting young man, who never lets his autism stand in the way of his passion for bluegrass music. A treasure trove of information, he produces content that any fan of the music would enjoy.

For the first episode, Dickerson has recorded a video interview with Cory Walker, banjo man with East Nash Grass, about the current project, Last Chance To Win. They go through the album track by track and get Walker’s thoughts on each in turn.

You can check for new episodes of Talking Bluegrass Albums or Songs by checking Evan’s Facebook page.