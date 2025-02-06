ETSU Bluegrass seeking Artist in Residence

The Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, a part of the Appalachian Studies Department, is on the hunt for an Artist in Residence for the academic year starting in August 2025.

ETSU boasts the oldest and largest four year degree program in this sort of music, launched by Jack Tottle in 1982. Since that time they have graduated dozens of students now working professionally in the music industry around the world.

The Artist in Residence position is a one-year, full time, non-tenure track opportunity for an experienced and celebrated bluegrass performer to work with students in a variety of settings. Renewal for a second year is a possibility.

From the official job listing…

The primary duties of the Artist In Residence are to produce and share live and/or recorded musical work, mentor students in private instruction and collaboration, and promote the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Program throughout the duration of their employment.

Artists In Residence will have access to all of the resources of the program in order to support their activities, including state-of-the-art performance and recording spaces, the prodigious Archives of Appalachia (which include nearly 90,000 recordings), and dedicated teaching areas.

Detailed activities and expectations will be determined in consultation with the successful candidate but may include some of the following: a performance residency at a local venue; workshops or masterclasses within the program and community; band leadership and mentorship; public lectures, performances, or collaborative presentations; written or musical publications; course development and instruction in the candidate’s area of expertise.

If the successful candidate is a noted instrumentalist, they will be asked to provide private lessons, or vocal coaching if known as a singer. Likewise if a songwriter, coaching students in composing songs.

Some criteria for consideration include:

Professional-level musical ability and experience

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Up-to-date and experiential knowledge of the bluegrass music industry

Ability to promote the program to a wide range of audiences

Ability to coach instrumentalists and/or vocalists from beginner through advanced levels

Ability to help prepare students for careers as bluegrass music professionals

Ability to develop effective teaching materials for university instruction

Commitment to foster a collegial learning environment in which equity, inclusion, and innovation are encouraged

Previous Artists in Residence at ETSU in the bluegrass program include Brittany Haas, Mike Compton, and current AIR, Tim Stafford.

Preferred qualifications are listed as:

Top-level industry involvement and accolades as demonstrated by award nominations, artistic collaborations, noteworthy performances, broad fanbases, recordings, publications, instructional materials, and other accomplishments. Previous teaching experience, whether in a private studio or at an institution, is a plus.

The university offers a competitive salary with health and life insurance benefits.

Program Director Dan Boner has created this video to explain the Artist in Residence position.

To apply, visit the ETSU job listing online.