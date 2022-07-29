ETSU Bluegrass seeking a voice teacher for fall 2022

The Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Program at East Tennessee State University is looking to hire an experienced voice instructor for an adjunct position during the upcoming 2022/2023 academic year.

The position would be for private voice lessons with students in the program, so the ability to coach vocalists in bluegrass, country, and/or old time music is a requirement. Previous experience as an instructor is necessary, and performance experience in this field is greatly preferred.

ETSU is hoping to find someone who can teach in person at the school in Johnson City, TN, but they are open to hiring an applicant equipped to teach online.

As an adjunct, instructors are paid by the student, on a per credit hour basis at a rate of $700-$900 per hour each semester, depending on qualifications and experience. The position will be open until filled, but with the semester beginning in about four weeks, they are eager to find someone right away.

Further details and application information can be found online.

The program confers a bachelors degree in Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies through the Appalachian Studies department. A minor in this program is also available.