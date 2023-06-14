Ethan Charles returns to IBMA

The International Bluegras Music Association has announced the hiring of Ethan Charles as Events Director at their office in Nashville. Given the importance of the annual World of Bluegrass convention and its associated events, this a position of great importance to the organization.

This is actually a return engagement for Ethan, who had worked for IBMA starting as an intern in 2017 while completing his studies at Belmont University, and taking one a regular part time job with them in 2018. After graduation, Charles took a full-time position as Operations Specialist in 2019, moving to Events Director in August of 2022.

He vacated that position after World of Bluegrass 2022, but has agreed to return to IBMA in that same position.

Ethan says that he’s delighted to be back.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the team at IBMA. Creating an elevated event experience for our community is my highest priority, while also placing a strong emphasis on promoting environmental sustainability and fostering inclusiveness within our genre. We have one of the strongest staffs I’ve seen in my time with the organization, and we are poised to propel the association and the World of Bluegrass event to a new level.”

He can be reached by contacting the IBMA office.