Ernie Sykes passes

Long time bassist/vocalist, and all-around popular Nashville personality, Ernie Sykes, died on Wednesday, March 5, of natural causes. He was 64 years of age.

Known for his easy-going nature as much as his musicianship, he was a perennial member of Nashville’s Tennessee Mafia Jug Band with Leroy Troy, Mike Armistead, and Lester Armistead (now deceased).

Originally from New York, Ernie grew up playing bluegrass with his dad, also named Ernie, as The Sykes Boys. Over the years he performed as a member of many top bluegrass acts, including Bill Monroe, The Osborne brothers, The Reno Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Eddie & Martha Adcock, The Bluegrass Cardinals, Livewire, Rhonda Vincent, and occasionally The Sidemen. Outside of bluegrass Ernie played with Sharon Cort, country singer Mandy Barnett, and The Harry Fontana Rockabilly Trio.

A performer par excellence, Sykes could entertain any audience with his on-stage personality, his zany wit, or his distinctive baritone voice, which he employed to great effect as a country crooner and swing-style singer. Oh… and with his signature hand trumpet solos.

After suffering a stroke this time eight years ago, Ernie largely gave up the bass, but continued on as a part of the Tennessee Mafia, blowing a jug and singing the many songs he had popularized with the band.

Sykes loved traditional country and bluegrass music equally, and played both well. He had become a walking encyclopedia of knowledge on the music, and the people who made it, and was happy to share information with anyone with similar interests.

He leaves behind many friends, both in and outside of music. There won’t be another of his kind anytime soon.

We have no information on arrangements.

R.I.P., Ernie Sykes.