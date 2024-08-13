Entrusted Tones – Kenny Thacker & Friends

One of the hidden gems in the bluegrass world is Kenny Thacker. Kenny may not be known to you yet, but let me introduce him to y’all. He is a gifted storyteller, songwriter, guitar player, and a soulful singer who was raised in a holler in Slone Fork, Kentucky. Kenny jokes that his family has lived in those hollers since Noah landed the ark!

He started playing guitar on the front porch at six years old and was hired into his Uncle Ray’s band, The Slone Family, at the ripe old age of 11. Life changed when they were discovered at a bluegrass festival by the father of the genre, Bill Monroe. That put the family band on a path that would ultimately end up on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

A call to ministry changed Kenny’s course in a very positive way, but after years of pastoring, some of his musician friends chastised him for not sharing his God-given musical gifts with the world. This record, Entrusted Tones, is his second effort at being faithful in the usage of those gifts.

Joining in on his new 15-song album are various bluegrass pals such as Vince Gill, Ron Block, Carl Jackson, Aaron Ramsey, Clay Hess, Tim Crouch, Mark Fain, Jamie Johnson, Suzanne Cox, and Buddy Greene. They have created one of the finest bluegrass projects of 2024. The album was done to raise support for SoundWord, a ministry to which he gives the majority of his time and attention. Kenny travels extensively across the nation, providing care and equipping to pastors and leaders of mostly smaller churches.

Bottom line, this album is hard to stop listening to; it is powerful, honest, soulful, and true to Kenny’s family heritage. Let me draw your attention to five of his songs, though all are worthy of their own article.

The first song on the album is 100 Miles from Home, a happy, toe-tapping song that evinces Kenny’s extraordinary artistry with words. The banjo intro, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle breaks are as good as any you will hear. Carl Jackson adds harmony vocals.

I left home a running, I left home a’ flyin’, I left home a hurryin’, but I ain’t made no time.

Looking for my fortune, looking for my fame, looking for somebody to even know my name.

My favorite song on the album is Katie Blythe. Goodness, it will make the hairs on your arm stand up. Tim Crouch’s fiddle part is so soulful, dynamic, and expressive that it really is next level. Kenny’s deep baritone voice, phrasing, and unexpected pauses are magical. And Vince Gill’s harmony is beautiful.

Blue as the Bluegrass is a fiddle-forward song with stellar harmonies with Jamie Johnson, Kenny’s cousin, on loan from The Grascals.

The most heartwarming song on the album, Come Go With Me, was written when Kenny found a long–lost 1975 recording of his late granny, Dora Slone, that she recorded on a cheap cassette player. Kenny polished it up a bit and added some verses. It’s lonesome and unvarnished. If that ain’t authentic bluegrass, nothing is!

Hillbilly Dreams has gotten the most attention so far. A clean, driving number that features Kenny’s rich, deep voice, and a portrait of the simple rural life of yesteryear. The instrumental breaks are so good. This song may showcase Kenny’s ability as a storyteller best.

Hillbilly dreams, simple and plain, not cluttered or clouded, with fortune or fame

When your head hits the pillow, when you lay down to sleep, If you’re troubled or blue

The best thing you could do is have hillbilly dreams.

The album name, Entrusted Tones, sums up Kenny’s respect for the music and the people who gave us this gift we call bluegrass.