Entries being accepted for Podunk festival songwriters contest

The Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival in Goshen, CT is now accepting entries for their 2023 Songwriters Contest.

The competition has been held annually since 2010 as a part of this popular New England festival. A $25 entry fee puts amateur or part time writers in the running for $350 in prizes, along with festival tickets and the opportunity to have your winning song played on the radio.

Held in conjunction with Podunk’s annual Telefunken Band Competition, band contestants will learn and perform the top three songs from the previous year as part of the judging.

Entries must be in the bluegrass or bluegrass gospel style, and there is no limit to the number of songs that can be submitted by one writer. To be accepted for judging, all entries must be received by April 30, 2023.

The top three entrants will be announced in July, and invited to perform their song on stage during the August festival (8/10-13) to determine first, second, and third place.

Entries can be submitted either by mail on a CD with lyric sheet, or digitally.

Full rules and regulations, plus an online entry form, can be found on the Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival web site.