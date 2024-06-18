Enter to win the Picky in Parsons contest for free tickets!

Would you like to attend the fabulous Pickin’ in Parsons bluegrass festival in West Virginia without buying a ticket? And pick up a Yeti cooler and festival T-shirts in the process?

Bluegrass Today and Pickin’ in Parsons have partnered for a Picky in Parsons video contest, where all those prizes will be taken home by the winners.

Pickin’ in Parsons will be held July 30-August 3, Tuesday through Saturday, at the Five River Campground in Parsons, WV, with a strong lineup of bluegrass headliners each and every day. You’ll see Authentic Unlimited, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Dave Adkins Band, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Caroline Owens & New Company, Sister Sadie, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale, Lonesome River Band, Seldom Scene, Darren Nicholson, Blue Highway, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Junior Sisk, and many, many more.

It’s a beautiful campground with lots of camping, and two stages for live music. Plus Larry Kernagis will be teaching a Bluegrass Jamming Class at the festival, using the Wernick Method.

So how do you get entered to win?

Here’s our very own Terry Herd with a quick rundown of the contest.

That’s right… just visit the Picky in Parsons contest page on Facebook, and upload a video of yourself saying the magic phrase, “Picky people passionate about pickin’ prefer Pickin’ in Parsons.” Get it up by July 23, 2024 and you’re entered to win.

Our Facebook friends will choose the top three videos based on the number of likes each video receives on the contest page. The ranking of the three finalists will then be chosen by our panel of expert judges.

Prizes include:

1st Prize – Yeti cooler, a pair of tickets to either this year’s festival or next year’s (winner’s choice), and a pair of Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirts.

2nd Prize – a pair of tickets to either this year’s festival or next year’s (winner’s choice).

3rd Prize – a Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirt

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to the Picky in Parsons contest page, join the group (all are welcome), and get your video up for consideration. Needless to say, the most humorous, outlandish, and ridiculous videos always get the most attention. But you already knew that.