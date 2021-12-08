Enter to win in the annual Becky Buller Band Ugly Christmas Sweater contest

With Christmas music playing everywhere we go, and the year end chill already in the air in most of the northern hemisphere, it’s time once again for the 4th annual Becky Buller Band Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

As in years past, it’s quite easy to enter. Just don your ugliest Christmas sweater, take a photo of yourself wearing it, and post it to the Facebook thread announcing the competition. Prizes include merchandise from The Becky Buller Band, and from 2021 contest guest, Bobby Osborne, plus an outgoing message from BBB banjo player and SiriusXM host, Ned Luberecki, for your answering machine. The contest is open through December 14.

Becky tells us that she is thrilled to collaborate this year with one of her heroes.

“I’ve loved the music of The Osborne Brothers for years, and had been around Bobby on the circuit, but didn’t get to meet him until Alison Brown suggested he and I write together about three years ago. I’ve really enjoyed getting to collaborate with him, and hearing all his fantastic stories. He’s a treasure!”

Here’s the official 2021 contest video announcement.

To enter, be sure to post to this Facebook thread on Becky’s Facebook band page.

Best of luck, and may the ugly sweater force be with you!