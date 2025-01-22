Enter to open for Sam Bush in Wilmington, NC

Sam Bush – photo © Bryan Bolea

Sam Bush and the Brooklyn Arts Center are offering artists the opportunity to open for him and his Sam Bush Band on February 16 in Wilmington, NC.

Bands, small ensembles, and solo acts are eligible to enter for this opening slot, with the only stipulation being that the selected opener must complement Sam’s sound and its bluegrass roots, and require complicated sound reinforcement needs, and not include drums. The chosen act will get a 30 minute set ahead of Sam and the band.

Anyone interested simply has to fill out an online form with you or your band’s name, your email address, and a link to an audio track or video demonstrating why you are a good fit.

Entries must be received by January 31, with the winner to be announced on February 5.

Artists from anywhere are invited to submit, but there is no compensation offered for this performance.

Full details and the entry form can be found online.