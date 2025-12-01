Enter the Christmas Songwriting Competition

Have you written the next great Christmas song?

The people with the USA Songwriting Competition are running their 10th annual Christmas Songwriting Competition this month.

Through December 23, original songs may be entered for a $35 fee, with $1,000 worth of merchandise offered as the first prize. Plus, the top 15 finalists’ submissions will appear on a special Christmas compilation CD.

Songs can be entered online by YouTube, Soundcloud, or Reverbnation, or they can be sent in by postal mail on a CD or audio cassette. All entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts, with winners announced by February 14, 2026.

The complete rules can be found online, along with a printable entry form. Online submissions can be entered here.

Good luck all!