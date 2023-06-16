Enough drops for Mei Lin Heirendt

Nobody supports young artists like bluegrass music, and no one in bluegrass encourages young talent like the California Bluegrass Association.

To wit, charming and accomplished young fiddler, singer, and songwriter Mei Lin Heirendt, who at 17 years of age, releases her first solo single today. Starting in 2018, she was performing in her father Robert’s band, Boston Ravine, and was selected this past three years for the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program during World of Bluegrass in Raleigh.

Studying classical violin since the age of seven, the bluegrass bug bit one year while she and her family were attending the CBA Father’s Day Festival, and Mei Lin jumped on board with both feet. She is a former Regional Director for CBA from her Grass Valley home, and currently serves as a Youth Ambassador and social media coordinator for the organization.

Mei Lin already has recording and performing experience with Broken Compass Bluegrass, alongside three other emerging west coast grassers. Just having finished high school, Heirendt is ready to concentrate professionally on her music career.

The single is one she wrote called Enough, where she shares some of the confusion and uncertainty we all can recall from our teen years, and tells us that the song popped out while she was at school one day.

“I wrote Enough last year during history class my sophomore year of high school (while I was supposed to be taking notes). I had just taken the California High School Proficiency Exam in order to finish high school two years early and focus on music.

My high school was a college prep school, meaning I took college courses in addition to high school classes. Though it was a wonderful school, I remember feeling really overwhelmed and frustrated that I never had enough time or energy to put into my passion. I don’t think I knew it then, but I feel like the song has since taken on a little bit of a double meaning for me: firstly, the more obvious message of striving to meet my own goals and expectations and, secondly, saying ‘enough’ to the typical path, and taking that risk in order to do music full-time.

The song is a journey that revolves around finding purpose as a young person and I sincerely hope that others may find it relatable.”

Heirendt has enticed some heavy hitters to assist in the studio, with Maddie Witler on mandolin, Max Allard on banjo, Shaun Richardson on guitar, and Joshua Lee Turner on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by AL Lee and Jon Bryan.

It’s a fine debut for a young artist to watch. Check it out…

Enough is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Heirendt for an airplay copy.