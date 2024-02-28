Enjoy some bluegrass with your solar eclipse

If you’ve been following the news recently, you probably already know that portions of the US will experience a total solar eclipse in April of 2024. All sorts of events have been scheduled for those in the path of totality, including an airline that is offering a flight that travels through the eclipse zone especially for sun peepers.

The folks at Shawnee Cave Amphitheater in Murphysboro, IL (southern Illinois, between Nashville and St. Louis) are putting on a bluegrass festival that spans the eclipse period, with a number of newgrass and jamgrass acts on the bill for a big party weekend.

Billed as the Shawnee Cave Total Solar Eclipse Festival, it will offer five days of music in the midst of the Shawnee National Forest, with the park open to ticket holders from Thursday, April 5 through midafternoon on Tuesday, April 9. The eclipse will occur in the area on April 8, with an anticipated 5 minutes of total solar eclipse.

Artists performing include Allie & The Night Krals, Full Cord, The Mighty Pines, Clusterpluck, and many others. Shawnee Cave will also have forest and nature experts on hand to point out hiking and trail options for attendees.

Things kick off with a VIP pre-event on Thursday evening, and on-site options from tent camping to RVs and glamping yurt packages are available for purchase. Food and drink vendors will be set up on the festival site, along with crafters and artists of every sort. Shawnee Cave is promoting this as an all-ages event, and children under 15 will be admitted free of charge.

A variety of ticket options are available for all five days, individual day passes, and special VIP packages for the ultimate eclipse experience.

Full details on the Shawnee Cave Total Solar Eclipse Festival can be found online.