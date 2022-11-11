England’s Sore Fingers Week back in April 2023

Sore Fingers Summer Schools, held each year at the Kingham Hill School in Oxfordshire, has announced that they will be going forward with a 2023 session of Sore Fingers Week in April of next year.

Following the two years of pandemic restrictions, staff had been concerned whether they had the financial resources to host the five-day residential camp again in ’23, but they have decided to not only go for it, but to push hard to make it equal to their biggest ever. Or at least close. In 2015 they hit their peak of 317 students, and have chosen “Target 300” as the slogan for this next session with a goal of 300 registrants.

We understand that the school has made some renovations to their facilities, and SFSS management feel that they could easily host more than 317 next year.

Instructors booked so far for 2023 include:

Autoharp – Mike Fenton

Banjo – Gina Furtado

Beginners (all instruments) – Ed Hicks and Peter Earle

Bass – Missy Raines

Dobro – Noel Dashwood

Fiddle – Annie Staninec

Guitar – Ross Martin and Peter McLaughlin

Mandolin – David Benedict and Mark Stoffel

Music Development – Andy MacKenzie

Old Time Banjo – Chris Coole

Old Time Fiddle – John Showman

Singing – TBA

Songwriting – John Lowell

Ukulele – Percy Copley

School staff have put together this promo video to feature the facilities and all the activities that have made Sore Fingers Week the largest bluegrass and old time music camp in Europe.

Sore Fingers Week is always held the week after Easter, when the Kingham Hill School is not in session. For 2023 the dates are April 10-14.

Registration fees for the courses is set for £345, and accommodations at the school range from £21/night for own tent camping to £289/week for shared dormitory space. RVs can also be accommodated on site.

Full details are available on the SFSS web site.

Camp management is urging everyone who has enjoyed attending Sore Fingers Week in the past to please consider coming in 2023 to help them get back on a sound financial footing after the COVID years.