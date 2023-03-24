EMS Springfest gets started in Brookville, FL

Sideline at the 2023 EMS Springfest – photo © Bill Warren

It has been a warm winter in Florida. The opening day of EMS Springfest was no exception. It was a clear mid-80s day.

I was a little late getting to the show due to a family obligation, but I did borrow a picture from the Wandering Hours who opened the show. They are a Tampa Bay area band that plays a variety of bluegrass, folk, and old time music.

They were followed by thumb picking guitar virtuoso, Richard Smith, a native Londoner who now lives in the Nashville area. He is an award winning player who leaves an audience in awe. Bluegrass standards, folk standards, jazz standards, big band tunes, Spanish music, Japanese music, and the list goes on and on. See him if he is in your area.

Mark Schimick from Songs From The Road hosted “Mando Madness.” It was a set of hot mandolin picking from Mark, John Hoover of The Wandering Hours, Nick Goad of Sideline, and Clarence Canada who is the EMS Artist Relations Director.

Sideline is making their final Florida appearance this weekend. They will be at the show for two days. It seemed as though there was extra energy from the band. A retirement card was presented to Steve Dilling.

Della Mae closed out the show as only they can. They are a well-oiled machine that delivers the best musicianship and music.

Sideline and Songs From The Road hosted the EMS Moonlight Jam.

Friday and Saturday promise great entertainment that will feature David Grier, Frank Solivan, Ralph Stanley II, Tony Trischka, Tim O’Brien, and more.

Support your local music venues.