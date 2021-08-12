Emmylou Harris at Meijer Garden in Michigan

Skip to content
Emmylou Harris at Meijer Garden in Grand Rapids, MI (August 8, 2021) – photo © Bryan Bolea
The heat and humidity did not stop a capacity crowd from lining up, hours before the gates opened, in hopes of snagging prime real estate on the amphitheater lawn to see Los Lobos and Emmylou Harris in Grand Rapids. Both legends in their own right, it was clear each act brought their own contingent of fans, but it seemed most were excited to see both.
Harris, with her iconic gray hair and voice that must make even those she sings
Happy Birthday to cry in their cake, had to fight through some problems with the audio system, but did not disappoint while playing a range of older and newer songs including Two More Bottles of Wine and an especially moving performance of My Name is Emmet Till.
Full resolution copies of these and other fine concert photographs taken by Bryan Bolea are available for sale online.
