EMD from Scott Vestal and Bluegrass 2022

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from their upcoming instrumental bluegrass album, Bluegrass 2022.

Following in a long tradition begun in 1995, banjo master Scott Vestal has recorded stellar projects for the label in many of these years, each similarly named for the release date. Working in his own Digital Underground studio near Nashville, Scott brings in a group of top bluegrass pickers to cut a mix of standard and original music. That initial record, Bluegrass ’95, was named Recorded Event of the Year by the IBMA at their Awards ceremony the following year.

This next, set for wide release later this year, again finds Vestal on banjo with Cody Kilby on guitar, Jonah Horton on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Randy Crouch on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Scott also engineered and produced. It even boasts of original artwork from impressionist painter and banjo picker CW Mundy.

Today’s single is EMD, an early David Grisman classic from 1977, included on his first, self-titled album with The David Grisman Quintet. Here it gets a raucous bluegrass treatment, with banjo and dobro, which you can hear below.

EMD is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.