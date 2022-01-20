Ellie Hakanson to Missy Raines & Allegheny

Highly decorated Nashville bassist Missy Raines has a big announcement today concerning her touring bluegrass group, Allegheny.

Fiddler Ellie Hakanson, known to bluegrass fans from her five year tenure with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, is moving from Oregon to Nashville to become a member of Missy’s band. Ellie will also share her vocal skills with Allegheny.

This reunites Hakanson with her old pal, Tristan Scroggins, who plays mandolin with the group. She and Tristan know each other well from the rigorous touring they did together as members of Colorado.

Missy is also adding a banjo player to the band, with most shows this year to be played with Frank Evans of the Slocan Ramblers on board. Frank is a fine singer as well, offering Allegheny a wide range of vocal participation with Missy, Ellie, and Tristan sharing their voices on stage.

The group is completed with Ben Garnett on guitar.

You will have a chance to hear their new sound tonight, January 20, on Nashville Tunestream, the same folks who present The David Grier Band every Tuesday on Facebook. Missy Raines & Allegheny will perform live at 8:00 p.m. (EST) tonight, and you can watch on the Nashville Tunestream Facebook page. There is no fee to join in, though a link is provided to make a donation to the band.

All the 2022 tour dates for the newly reconfigured Missy Raines & Allegheny can be found on their web site.