Eli & Nancy from Tim Shelton Syndicate

Tim Shelton has been a force in bluegrass music since the turn of the current century, when NewFound Road hit the scene with Tim as lead vocalist. His powerful and expressive voice has affected music lovers ever since, whether singing bluegrass, Gospel, or even big band arrangements of Christmas music.

Since the end of NewFound Road in 2013, Shelton has been in and out of music, staying close to home to raise his family, but keeping one oar in the water in some form or another.

Now, with one child finishing high school and two young ones just starting, Shelton feels like he can venture forward with music again, and has formed a new group, the Tim Shelton Syndicate. Fans of NewFound Road will see much they recall, as the Syndicate includes NFR co-founder Jr. Williams on banjo, as well as former member Joe Booher on mandolin. Also in the band are Avery Welter on guitar and Ryan Greer on bass.

A debut single from their first album drops today, Eli & Nancy, one Tim wrote about his family who lived hard in the Appalachian region during the previous century. He tells us that it offers a lesson for young people of today, who often expect everything to be perfect before they think about marrying and raising children.

“Eli & Nancy is a song that I wrote about my great grandparents, who were from southeastern Kentucky. Both were from Letcher County but settled in Hazard (Perry County), and raised their family there. The song is absolutely true, all of it. I never knew Eli as he passed away before I was born, but I was around my Granny often as a kid.”

Have a listen…

Eli & Nancy from the Tim Shelton Syndicate is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It is offered to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You’ll also find it on the band’s upcoming, self-titled album on 10.26 Records, which was produced by Ben Isaacs. Guest artists include singers Vince Gill and Sonya Isaacs, plus fiddle from CMA Musician of The Year, Jenee Fleenor.

You can learn more about the Tim Shelton Syndicate online.