Elaine Roy is back with Heading In A New Direction

Posted on by John Lawless

Roughly ten years ago The Roys were a popular bluegrass touring and recording act, consisting of the brother-and-sister duo of Lee and Elaine Roy. Their draw was contemporary original material, with an acoustic country bent, along with strong sibling harmony. They stopped performing together a few years back, and Lee took to driving tour buses.

Now, Elaine is back to bluegrass, with a new single on offer from Grace Records Nashville. It’s one she has written with the appropriate title, Heading In A New Direction. Vince Gill sings harmony with Elaine on this track that nicely captures the sound The Roys had created a decade ago.

Roy tells us that this song really encapsulates her return to music after some time away.

“This is a song I wrote this past November, just thinking about where I’ve been and where I was going. Which is definitely me Heading In A New Direction. I’d been feeling lost in many ways, and musically didn’t know if I belonged anymore, but I believe God stepped in and really showed me the direction, which introduced me to Grace Records Nashville last summer.

I went into the studio in April to record three self-penned songs, and this is the new single. I think it speaks volumes to where I am musically and in my life’s journey! I’m so excited to be back and hope to do shows in the future.

I had great musicians on this recording session: Mark Fain on bass. Cody Kilby on acoustic guitar, and Justin Moses played multiple instruments including mandolin, fiddle, dobro and banjo!”

Have a listen…

Heading In A New Direction is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

