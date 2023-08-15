Elaine Roy is back with Heading In A New Direction

Roughly ten years ago The Roys were a popular bluegrass touring and recording act, consisting of the brother-and-sister duo of Lee and Elaine Roy. Their draw was contemporary original material, with an acoustic country bent, along with strong sibling harmony. They stopped performing together a few years back, and Lee took to driving tour buses.

Now, Elaine is back to bluegrass, with a new single on offer from Grace Records Nashville. It’s one she has written with the appropriate title, Heading In A New Direction. Vince Gill sings harmony with Elaine on this track that nicely captures the sound The Roys had created a decade ago.

Roy tells us that this song really encapsulates her return to music after some time away.

“This is a song I wrote this past November, just thinking about where I’ve been and where I was going. Which is definitely me Heading In A New Direction. I’d been feeling lost in many ways, and musically didn’t know if I belonged anymore, but I believe God stepped in and really showed me the direction, which introduced me to Grace Records Nashville last summer.

I went into the studio in April to record three self-penned songs, and this is the new single. I think it speaks volumes to where I am musically and in my life’s journey! I’m so excited to be back and hope to do shows in the future.

I had great musicians on this recording session: Mark Fain on bass. Cody Kilby on acoustic guitar, and Justin Moses played multiple instruments including mandolin, fiddle, dobro and banjo!”

Have a listen…

Heading In A New Direction is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.