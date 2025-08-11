Eighteen Mile to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music has announced the signing of South Carolina bluegrass and gospel group Eighteen Mile to the label.

Family is a big part of the Eighteen Mile story, but not in the usual way we expect to see in the bluegrass world. The band consists of a married couple, Carson Aaron on guitar and Savannah Aaron on fiddle, a brother and sister, Hallie Ritter on bass and Jack Ritter on banjo, and a good friend, Emily Guy on vocals.

The Bob Jones University family is also a major part of their formation, as Carson, Savannah, and Hallie went to school there, where they met college president Steve Petit, a bluegrass multi-instrumentalist and ministry leader. All five of them performed as a part of the Steve Petit ministry on the road, until deciding recently to forge their own musical path.

Fellow Mountain Home artist Andy Leftwich produced the upcoming Eighteen Mile album, and he suggested them to Mountain Home A&R Director Jon Weisberger.

“It was my privilege and honor to produce this new project by Eighteen Mile. They are all excellent singers, songwriters, and musicians who bring diverse musical backgrounds to the table to create a beautiful blend and a fresh sound. They began and remain a ministry — that’s really the spirit behind what they do.

These songs speak straight to the soul. I’ve been so blessed to come alongside them and help their vision come to fruition. I know this music will move the hearts of all who listen.”

Weisberger agreed and felt that they were a good fit.

“Andy is such a perceptive musician that, when he connected us with Steve and the group, paying close attention to their work was a given. We were captivated by the great performances he had elicited, as well as by their musical vision and commitment to making it a reality.

Eighteen Mile’s distinctive new identity took shape as we moved forward, and we are excited to see what these fine young musicians will do in bringing their great talents and finely crafted expressions of faith to wider audiences!”

And speaking jointly, the band expressed respect and praise for their new colleagues.

“We were all raised listening to and playing the music that Mountain Home has put out over the years. We are honored to get to work with this talented and experienced team to continue the tradition of putting out quality bluegrass music.”

A debut single, Above the Clouds, is expected before the end of the month. Here’s a taste they shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Pettit (@stevepettitministries)

Pre-saves for Above the Clouds are enabled now online.

Expect to hear much more from Eighteen Mile in the days to come.