Edgar Loudermilk Band to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of the Edgar Loudermilk Band to a two record deal with the label.

For Edgar, who is celebrating 22 years as a professional bluegrass artist this year, it’s a return to his former label home, where he released a project in 2016. He got his start with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, then took a gig with Marty Raybon when Marty first returned to bluegrass, followed by seven years playing bass and singing tenor with Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyne Out before setting out on a solo career.

A prolific songwriter as well as a noted vocalist, Edgar is supported these days by a strong band consisting of Zack Autrey on mandolin, Jamie Pittman on guitar, and Anthony Howell on banjo.

Loudermilk says that he feels quite comfortable returning to Pinecastle for his next two releases.

“Pinecastle was with us for the successful release of Georgia Maple. It’s like coming back home. We’re looking forward to, and are excited about, having Pinecastle with us on the release of our upcoming secular and gospel projects.”

The label was impressed with the Edgar Loudermilk Band’s work ethic, with more than 100 shows booked this year. You can keep up with their tour schedule online.

A debut single from their first new album with Pinecastle is expected later this month.