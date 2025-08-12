Eddie Hoyle to Edgar Loudermilk Band

The Edgar Loudermilk Band has announced the addition of banjo player Eddie Hoyle to the band.

Eddie and Edgar have been friends for years, and the two played together on a 2013 project that Loudermilk recorded, My Big Chance Tomorrow.

Hoyle is a life-long banjo player, growing up in his family’s band. He started on the banjo at age nine, and at 14 was playing with Curtis Blackwell & The Dixie Bluegrass Boys. Close viewers of the landmark documentary film, Bluegrass Country Soul, will have seen Eddie on stage during the banjo players’ roll call that Carlton Haney presented with Earl Scruggs, Sonny Osborne, J.D. Crowe, Bill Emerson, and many others playing Foggy Mountain Breakdown. Not bad for 14!

While still a young man, he brought home first place trophies from Fiddler’s Grove at Union Grove, the Asheville Folk Festival, and the Mars Hill Folk Festival on banjo.

But a career in music was not to be for Eddie Hoyle, and he went into the world of finance where he became a banking executive. Having just retired after 43 years as a banker, of course he hooks up with a bluegrass band.

Eddie says he is excited to be joining Edgar and the guys to pick the five and sing harmony with them on the road.

He joins Loudermilk on bass and lead vocals, Jake Goforth on guitar, and Zack Autry on mandolin.

You can keep up with the Edgar Loudermilk Band schedule online.