Echoes From Another World from Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

Posted on by John Lawless

Finland’s top bluegrass entertainers, Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers, are getting ready to release their 13th album, Bluegrass Voice, which is set to hit on June 9 from Bluelight Records.

To mark the occasion, Jussi has released one of the tracks as a single, Echoes From Another World, which finds he and the band supported on fiddle by Michael Cleveland. It’s a lonesome bluegrass ballad about regret and isolation, which Syren sings in his uniquely stylized tenor voice.

The Groundbreakers are Jussi on mandolin, Tauri Oksala on banjo, J.P. Putkonen on guitar, and Tero Mäenpää on bass. They play in a distinctly traditional fashion, hewing to the standard set by Bill Monroe, after whom Jussi has patterned his own music.

Have a look/listen…

Echoes From Another World is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Look for Bluegrass Voice next week as well.

