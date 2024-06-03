Echo Valley rocks out in Sweet Child O’ Mine video

Echo Valley, the bluegrass band made up of the six Anderson siblings from Pennsylvania, has released a music video for their latest single, a grassed up arrangement of Sweet Child O’ Mine. The song was a worldwide hit for rockers Guns N’ Roses in 1987-’88, a power ballad that became their stadium anthem.

The Andersons follow the form of the initial track, with Olivia Anderson turning in a more restrained lead vocal, as opposed to Axl Rose who offered a high pitched and somewhat bombastic take, as one might expect from an ’80s rock band.

David Anderson, reso-guitarist with Echo Valley – and the lone male among five sisters – shared the enthusiasm they have for this single.

“We’re super excited to share this music video with our fans. The first moment we played this song, we knew it would be a hit!”

And his sister Emmaline, who plays bass, explained how she and her sibs feel about stretching outside of pure bluegrass.

“With this song, we went outside the box and explored areas and genres we’ve never dipped our toes in. It’s my favorite song we’ve ever recorded or performed, and has pushed me to grow to new heights as a bass player.”

Echo Valley is completed by Emily Anderson on fiddle, Dolly Anderson on mandolin, and Lizzy Anderson on guitar. Typically, Olivia would play banjo, but as she is singing lead here, her dad, Dave Anderson, stepped in on the five.

One suspects that listeners’ reaction to Echo Valley’s cut of Sweet Child O’ Mine will depend in large part on their thoughts about the original track, as this bluegrass version hews closely to the format and arrangement of GNR’s arrangement, though with banjos and fiddles.

In any case, it’s an ambitious step, and a very amiable recording. Have a look/listen to the video.

Sweet Child O’ Mine from Echo Valley is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on the groups’ next full-length album, anticipated later this year.