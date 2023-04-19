Eastern Kentucky video from Bruce Winges

Bluegrass singer/songwriter Bruce Winges has a new single released today, set in the region he was born, called Eastern Kentucky.

Even as a native Kentuckian, Bruce really got his taste for bluegrass music when he took his first position as a journalist in West Virginia. In Huntington he found Fret ’n Fiddle, the music store owned and operated by noted fiddler Joe Dobbs, where the local pickers gathered to jam. There he found a love for the sound, and for playing along on guitar.

His journalism career took Winges to Akron, OH and the Beacon Journal, where he worked for 37 years, 12 as Editor, before retiring. These days he works in the business of bluegrass as a co-owner of Copper Mountain Records, and publicist for Crandall Creek.

Eastern Kentucky has a ring of Hazard County about it, and serves as the title track and first single from Bruce’s debut album. Support comes from Crandall Creek’s Jerry Andrews on guitar, and Dustin Terpenning on banjo and mandolin. Kathy Wigman Lesnock and Abby Latochka sing harmony, with Hanna Livingston on fiddle.

Have a look/listen to the video.

Eastern Kentucky is available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Copper Mountain Records.