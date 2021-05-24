Easter Brothers mural dedication in Mount Airy, NC

Skip to content
Local dignitaries and townspeople turned out last week in Mt. Airy, NC for the official dedication of
The Easter Brothers mural painted downtown by Tim White.
From their home base in Mt Airy, The Easter Brothers delighted bluegrass and Gospel music fans over a career that spanned more than 50 years. Recently, the city arranged to have this 18 x14 foot painting commissioned just across the street from the music store run by the sole remaining brother, James Easter,
Mayberry Music Center on Main Street.
White is well known to bluegrass lovers as the host of the PBS television show,
s, broadcast from Marion, VA. He completed the portrait over the course of Song of the Mountain nine days in April. His talents as a sign and mural painter are less well known, with his larger painting in Bristol, TN celebrating the iconic Bristol Sessions being his most prestigious work.
James and Tim were both on hand for the dedication on May 15, which included the installation of a plaque marking the mural, The Easter Brothers, and the artist. Both the current and previous mayors were in attendance, and bluegrass music was performed for the crowd.
Congratulations James, and Tim!
