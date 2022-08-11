East Nash Grass to Mountain Fever Records

East Nashville has long been the home for young artists and musicians in the area, attracted by the quirky vibe, the interesting shops, and the lower cost of living. Unexpectedly, many bluegrass pickers and singers in Music City have gravitated there as well, including the folks that make up East Nash Grass, a band that grew from a group of friends who would get together to jam.

They represent some of the finest young grassers in Nashville, most with previous or current time with top touring acts. James Lee is on guitar, who had memorable stints with NewTown and the Hamilton Country Ramblers. He is one of the primary lead vocalists. Reso-master Gaven Largent also helps with lead and harmony vocals, after time with both Michael Cleveland and Dailey & Vincent. Harry Clark plays mandolin, a veteran of Volume Five and The Wooks. Maddie Denton is on fiddle and vocals, who along with Gaven and Harry is also a member of the Dan Tyminski Band. She has worked with other artists like Theo & Brenna and Zach Top. On banjo is Cory Walker, one of Nashville’s most in-demand pickers who performs regularly with David Grier. And holding it all together on bass is Jeff Picker who spent five years with Ricky Skaggs.

Superpickers one at all, East Nash Grass clearly has a blast playing together, which shows in their live shows which are also filled with their unique sense of humor and just plain fun.

Here’s video of them in Pennsylvania just a few weeks ago.

Today they have announced a recording contract with Mountain Fever Records, and will produce their next project with them.

Mark Hodges, president of the label, says that he is certain they will turn out something special.

“I’ve known most of this band for many years, and I know them all to be brilliant musicians. Together these folks merge into a unit that feeds off one another, and we can’t wait to see the success that is headed their way.”

Working in the studio now, James Kee says that the band is very comfortable working with their new label partners.

“We’ve wanted to work with Mark and Mountain Fever Records for some time. Mark shared the same vision of what we want this record to sound like, so this is a great fit for East Nash Grass. Today, we are in the studio and really looking forward to getting this new music out.”

Look for more information about this next album in the near future. In the meantime, check out their tour schedule online for a chance to catch the near you before the summer is finished.