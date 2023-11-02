East Nash Grass debuts on the Grand Ole Opry

Posted on by John Lawless

East Nash Grass on the Grand Ole Opry (10/31/23) – photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday was a big day for East Nash Grass, who made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Halloween night.

They prepped for the show at their regular Monday night performance at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, TN, in full fancy dress for the occasion.

According to banjo man Cory Walker, their Opry set went quite well, followed by a standing ovation at the end. They played Love Slippin’ Away and Railroadin’ and Gamblin’ from their current album, Last Chance to Win, with A Few Old Memories sandwiched in between.

A wonderful time was had by all.

We haven’t been able to turn up any video from the Opry, but do have some photos.

Well done, East Nash Grass!

Cory Walker and East Nash Grass warming up before their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Joe Sanderson
East Nash Grass pose with host Bill Anderson after their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Joe Sanderson
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry
East Nash Grass interviewed during their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Aaron Fishbein
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Aaron Fishbein
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Aaron Fishbein
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Aaron Fishbein
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry
East Nash Grass perform at their Grand Ole Opry debut (10/31/23) - photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today