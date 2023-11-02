East Nash Grass debuts on the Grand Ole Opry

East Nash Grass on the Grand Ole Opry (10/31/23) – photo © Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday was a big day for East Nash Grass, who made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Halloween night.

They prepped for the show at their regular Monday night performance at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, TN, in full fancy dress for the occasion.

According to banjo man Cory Walker, their Opry set went quite well, followed by a standing ovation at the end. They played Love Slippin’ Away and Railroadin’ and Gamblin’ from their current album, Last Chance to Win, with A Few Old Memories sandwiched in between.

A wonderful time was had by all.

We haven’t been able to turn up any video from the Opry, but do have some photos.

Well done, East Nash Grass!