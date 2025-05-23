Early photos from DelFest 2025

Dan Tyminski at DelFest 2025 – photo © Heidi Holloway

This is a big bluegrass weekend, as festivals all over the US are taking advantage of the Memorial Day weekend to host their events. On top of the Tony Rice Memorial Day MusicFest we covered earlier, there is the Dr. Ralph Stanley Festival in Virginia as well, plus the Salmon Lake Bluegrass Gospel festival in Texas, the Amurchee Memorial Day Bluegrass festival in Georgia, the Memorial Tri-State Bluegrass festival in Indiana, the Carolina Hills Fiddle Fest in North Carolina, Rooster Walk in Virginia, the SpringFree Bluegrass festival in Colorado, Mitch & Cindy’s Bluegrass Jamboree in Ohio, Bluegrass on the Bluff in Washington, Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival in Nebraska, the Bearsville Bluegrass festival in New York, along with many smaller shows.

Surely you can find a pleasant spot close to home to enjoy some bluegrass and fellowship outdoors as the summer season officially begins.

The good people at DelFest, also running this weekend, have shared some photos from Thursday’s first full day, as well as their annual DelFest Academy, which takes place the week prior, and a special VIP get-together with Del McCoury and the boys the night before the festival kicks off.