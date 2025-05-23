Early photos from DelFest 2025

Posted on by John Lawless

Dan Tyminski at DelFest 2025 – photo © Heidi Holloway

This is a big bluegrass weekend, as festivals all over the US are taking advantage of the Memorial Day weekend to host their events. On top of the Tony Rice Memorial Day MusicFest we covered earlier, there is the Dr. Ralph Stanley Festival in Virginia as well, plus the Salmon Lake Bluegrass Gospel festival in Texas, the Amurchee Memorial Day Bluegrass festival in Georgia, the Memorial Tri-State Bluegrass festival in Indiana, the Carolina Hills Fiddle Fest in North Carolina, Rooster Walk in Virginia, the SpringFree Bluegrass festival in Colorado, Mitch & Cindy’s Bluegrass Jamboree in Ohio, Bluegrass on the Bluff in Washington, Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival in Nebraska, the Bearsville Bluegrass festival in New York, along with many smaller shows.

Surely you can find a pleasant spot close to home to enjoy some bluegrass and fellowship outdoors as the summer season officially begins.

The good people at DelFest, also running this weekend, have shared some photos from Thursday’s first full day, as well as their annual DelFest Academy, which takes place the week prior, and a special VIP get-together with Del McCoury and the boys the night before the festival kicks off.

Bass class at DelFest Academy 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
Guitar class at DelFest Academy 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
Faculty concert at DelFest Academy 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
Faculty concert at DelFest Academy 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
VIP concert and reception with the McCourys before DelFest 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
Del McCoury shows off his Grand Ole Opry strap at the VIP concert before DelFest 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest
Chilly first day at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Official slogan flag at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Helpful warning at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
The Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2025 - photo © Heidi Holloway
Let's go at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Sister Sadie at DelFest 2025 - photo © Heidi Holloway
Tiny banjo man at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Del and Heaven McCoury at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Dan Tyminski at DelFest 2025 - photo © Heidi Holloway
Dan Tyminski at DelFest 2025 - photo © Heidi Holloway
Sister Sadie at DelFest 2025 - photo © Heidi Holloway
Dan Tyminski joins the Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
The Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
The Wood Brothers at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
The Wood Brothers at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
The Wood Brothers at DelFest 2025 - photo © Taylor Lewis
The Wood Brothers at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Campfire pickin' at DelFest 2025 - photo © Jay Strausser
Late night pickin' at DelFest 2025 - photo courtesy of DelFest

