Early days at the 2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival

Marcia Bailey and Terri Grannis at the 2025 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Tuesday and Wednesday are relaxed fun days for the early campers at the Brown County Bluegrass Festival, held in Georgetown, Ohio.

Edgar Loudermilk has partnered with Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer to promote the festival. All three were on hand to greet the early arrivals.

Tuesday evening is “soup bean” night. Everyone brings a dish to pass and Edgar’s mother cooks up a BUNCH of soup beans. Wednesday evening is “Edgar’s Famous Fish Fry.” Edgar and his daughters fish all year to provide the fish. Lorraine helped cook fish. Ol Hippie Jerry Eicher brought a big batch of smelt. Again, everyone brings a dish to pass. This old picture taker ate way too much both nights! Nobody left hungry!

Tuesday evening Slippery Creek entertained the supper crowd. Wednesday’s entertainment was New Mountain Heritage.

The stage show begins Thursday with New Mountain Heritage, Harbourtown, Carolina Road, the Lonesome River Band, and the Edgar Loudermilk Band.

Friday and Saturday bring national toring bands Carolina Road, Danny Paisley, Junior Sisk, Hammertowne, The Grascals, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, and the Malpass Brothers, plus several regional bands.

Head for the Brown County Fairgrounds and in the words of Allen Dyer, “bring a friend.”