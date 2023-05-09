Earl Scruggs Music Festival adds fan experiences to the lineup

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Springs, NC, dedicated to preserving the music of the banjo pioneer and those he has influenced, is supplementing their weekend offerings to include a number of fan experiences as add ons to your ticket options.

These days a great many families like to attend festivals as a unit, and not everyone in the group may be as excited about the stage show as everyone else. The Scruggs Festival offers a wide variety of accommodations with that in mind, and their new Experiences options should appeal to attendees who either arrive a day early, or are looking for something fun to do in the daytime before the music cranks up.

Perhaps a good analogy would be the sort of daily excursions offered to cruisers when the ship pulls into port. Everyone onboard can choose from among a variety of adventures to pursue in whatever region they may be docked.

Just so with Experiences at the Earl Scruggs Music festival. Over the course of this year’s events, August 31-September 3, attendees will have a number of facilities available at no additional charge, like morning yoga and an open gym, as well as ticketed add ons like trail rides, golf and pickelball tournaments, and special music, meal, and drink options.

They are able to offer these as the festival is hosted at Tryon International, a major equestrian sporting facility located about 80 miles west of Charlotte, NC. Tryon has multiple restaurants on site, as well as a full gym, and all the amenities of a top level resort.

So in addition to exciting music from bluegrass, jamgrass, and Americana artists like Emmylou Harris, The Del McCoury Band, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Earls of Leicester, and more, attendees will have access to all that this resort spot has to offer.

More details about the Earl Scruggs Music Fest, and the new fan experiences, can be found online.