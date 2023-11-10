Earl Scruggs Center honors Earl on his 100th birthday

The Earl Scruggs Center, a museum and cultural center honoring Shelby, NC’s most famous native, is also hosting a special concert on January 13, 2024 in honor of the great man’s 100th birthday. This date lands just two days after the Center’s own 10th anniversary, which will also be celebrated during this special show at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby.

With proceeds to benefit the Earl Scruggs Center, the concert will feature performances by The Travelin’ McCourys, Tony Trischka’s Earl Scruggs Jam, and Jerry Douglas with other special guests.

In conjunction with this special show, dubbed Remembering Earl, the museum will open a new exhibit, which was curated with the assistance of Tony Trischka, that examines Earl’s early life, prior to his pursuit of a professional career in music following the end of WWII.

The actual 100th birthday of Earl Scruggs is January 6, 2024, a day deserving of remembrance for anyone who has ever played or loved the five string banjo, which Scruggs almost singlehandedly resurrected and elevated as a serious musical instrument throughout his life’s career.

Tickets for the January 13 concert are available now online. VIP tickets also include an after-show jam session and reception at the Center.