Earl Scruggs Center announces Center Stage Concert Series

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby. NC, which houses the Earl Scruggs Museum close to the community where he was born, has announced a new musical concert series to celebrate the various types of music he played over a long career in music.
Billed as the Center Stage Concert Series, these intimate shows allow residents between Charlotte and Asheville to see artists perform that rarely travel through their part of the state. Ticket prices are also being kept low so that everyone can be able to attend.
All seven shows will occur between February and August, held in the Great Hall in the Center which seats 120 people.
The schedule for 2022 is as follows:
February 19 – Joe Collins & Friends, 2:00 p.m.
March 3 – Chatham Rabbits, 6:00 p.m.
April 2 – The Foreign Landers, 2:00 p.m.
May 19 – Hubby Jenkins featuring the Down Hill Strugglers, 6:00 p.m.
June 10 – Zoe & Cloyd, 6:00 p.m.
July 14 – Wyldwood String Band, 6:00 p.m.
August 4 – Kristin Scott Benson, 6:00 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $10-$20 for these concerts, and a series pass for all seven shows is available for $100.
Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime, and a cash bar will be provided. Exhibits from the museum will also be on display during the Center Stage Concert Series performances.
Full details can be found on the
Earl Scruggs Center web site.
