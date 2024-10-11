Earl Experience Banjo Camp at the Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC will be hosting a very special workshop next March, billed as the Earl Experience Banjo Camp.

Scheduled for March 7-8, 2025, the Experience will feature two days of instruction in the banjo playing and music of the one-and-only Earl Scruggs, taught by Tony Trischka, Kristin Scott Benson, and Bill Evans. Fellow banjoist and folklorist Bob Carlin will also be on hand to discuss the many regional musical styles that would have influenced a young Earl Scruggs growing up and learning to play.

Registration for the Camp not only gets you all the classes and printed materials, each student also receives a membership to the Earl Scruggs Center with its Museum dedicated to Earl’s life and legacy. Students will have access to the many exhibits while the Experience is underway, and will also receive a Camp T-shirt, along with a light breakfast, coffee, and snacks during sessions.

Bill Evans shared a few words about the Earl Experience Banjo Camp.

“This is going to be so much more than your typical banjo workshop weekend. The Earl Scruggs Center is the best place in the world to experience an event where you’ll gain a greater understanding of Earl’s banjo style and musical influence, from sessions presented by some of the best teachers in the world who are passionate about Earl’s impact on their music. We’re offering a great weekend that any Scruggs-style banjo fan will cherish forever.”

The registration fee is $500 through the end of this year, and $575 starting January 1. Accommodations are not included, but downtown Shelby has a number of places to stay, and the number of registrations is limited.

Executive Director of the Earl Scruggs Center, Mary Beth Martin, says this is something the Center has wanted to do for some time.

“We are thrilled to offer our first-ever banjo camp and welcome players from all over the country to our community. This camp is a rare opportunity for musicians to learn directly from master players in the very place where Earl Scruggs began his journey, and to experience the legacy that continues to inspire us.”

Full details and a registration form can be found online.