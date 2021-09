Drone footage of Sideline at SamJam 2021

To close out a week full of festival coverage, here is video shot by a drone hovering over the 2021 SamJam Bluegrass Festival in Piketon, OH.

It captures a power beginning to Sideline’s closing set on September 4, which began with Skip Cherryholmes elevated above the stage in a cherrypicker, spotlit from behind the audience, as he started jamming on a bluesy vibe. The stage was dark save some blue lights and was covered with fog. Gradually, Jason Moore cane on stage with his bass to play along with Skip, until the spot popped off and he was let back down to ground level in the dark.

If you have seen the way that Sideline plays their hit song, Thunder Dan, at live appearances, you know the rest.

Enjoy this dramatic footage of the song, shot by Studio Blue Productions.