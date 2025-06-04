Drivin’ The Blue – Level Best

According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, the definition for the phrase, “level best,” is “one’s best effort at doing something.” This description perfectly sums up Drivin’ The Blue, the third release from Level Best, an internationally touring band comprised of veteran pickers and singers.

This seven track EP largely consists of material from the traditional music canon. The opening track, I Ain’t Gonna Work Tomorrow, features powerfully raw fiddle playing from Wally Hughes along with excellent vocal harmonies from mandolinist Lisa Kay Howard and banjoist Ed Lick. The group also consists of James Field on guitar and Joe Hannabach on bass.

Good Morning Mr. Railroad Man is the first of two tracks which spotlight banjoist Lick. This particular song is made for his voice, which is evident all throughout the song. As with the remaining selections on this project, Wally Hughes provides truly stellar dobro work.

Two tracks come from the classic country repertoire. Til I Can Make It On My Own by Tammy Wynette once again features the great vocal trio of Hughes, Howard, and Lick, while the Buck Owens classic Streets of Bakersfield is rendered as a duet with James Field and Lisa Kay Howard. While the latter pays homage to Owens’ rendition of the song, the group does so in a way that’s unique and fresh.

While I’m Waiting For You is a Robin and Linda Williams song that spotlights the lead vocals of Lisa Kay Howard. This song about yearning and heartache is powerfully delivered.

California Blues is James Field’s take on a Jimmie Rodgers song first recorded in 1929. This one is another wonderful example of Level Best tipping its hat to a traditional source, but doing so with their individual stamp. The combination of Field’s lead vocal and Hughes’ dobro here is heavenly.

The EP closes with the title track, Drivin’ The Blue, an original instrumental by Ed Lick. This particular piece is a shining light on Lick’s hard hitting traditional approach to the banjo, and also serves as a great showcase for the band’s collective instrumentalism.

Drivin’ The Blue is a wonderful listen from start to finish. It’s evident that Level Best places strong emphasis on their vocal harmonies, and selection of material. To paraphrase Merriam-Webster, this release is the band’s best effort at doing what they do.