Drivin’ Me Insane video from Crandall Creek

We reported last month on Crandall Creek, a West Virginia bluegrass band who performs regularly in the state, donating all the money they earn to regional charities. They started out more as a good-time group, getting together for fun, but over the years, founder Jerry Andrews has built it into a solid, professional-caliber outfit.
Crandall Creek has signed with Bell Buckle Records, with a new album,
Headed South, set to release before too long. And they have released a music video for the first single, Drivin’ Me Insane, written by Andrews along with vocalist Kathy Wigman Lesnock. It features bassist Lilli Gadd on lead vocals, supported by Jerry’s guitar and Kathy’s voice, along with Heather Wharton on fiddle, Dustin Terpenning on banjo, and Roger Hoard on lead guitar.
They shot the performance video at the historic Strand Theater in Moundsville, WV with Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Records behind the camera. Val has taught herself videography by necessity, along with her daughter, Josie, and together they have turned out a number of effective music videos for Valerie’s music, and that of her label clients.
The single for
Drivin’ Me Insane will be available tomorrow, March 27. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.
