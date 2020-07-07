Drive-In grass: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band in Ventura County

Skip to content
When the COVID-19 shutdowns were announced, we made the decision not to announce every festival and concert cancellation, as there were just too many. It would have been simpler to say, all of them, in fact.
But it is much more encouraging these days to point out shows that will be going on as scheduled, even if they are accompanied with imaginative precautions to ease attendee concerns about safety.
Just such is a concert set for next Thursday in Ventura County, California for a socially-distanced, drive-in show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds with the
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band. This west coast supergroup features Jorgenson on mandolin and vocals, supported by the legendary Herb Pedersen on banjo, Patrick Sauber on guitar, and Mark Fain on bass.
Billed as
Ventura Music Festival at the Drive In, concert-goers will park in rows and enjoy the music in their vehicles. Sight lines to the stage will be preserved, and the music will be broadcast over low-power FM radio, so each attendee can listen with their own car radio. That sure beats the tinny old speakers from the old drive in days!
The gates for this 8:00 p.m. event will open 90 minutes before show time so that people can enjoy a picnic supper or drinks on the grass, but no concessions will be provided. Bring your own is the rule, and plan to sit apart from other attendees. Porta-potties will be provided, but organizers request that everyone remain in their cars if possible once the music begins.
The Ventura Music Festival, which usually runs in July each year, was forced to postpone most concerts until 2021, but have managed to offer a few using the drive in concept. It seems a clever solution where close mingling is still prevented by local or state government fiat, or where music lovers feel uncertain about attending large public gatherings.
Tickets for the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band show are available for online-only purchase through
EventBrite. No drive-up tickets will be offered so that the number of cars can be controlled in advance.
More details about VMF at the Drive In can be found
online.
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/drive-in-grass-john-jorgenson-bluegrass-band-in-ventura-county/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email Lists<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li><li class='gchoice_11_5_2'>
<input name='input_5.2' type='checkbox' value='sound' id='choice_11_5_2' />
<label for='choice_11_5_2' id='label_11_5_2'>Sound Marketing For Bluegrass eNewsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description__11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>
