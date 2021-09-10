Drip Rock Kentucky – new single from Marty Raybon

Skip to content
Billy Blue Records has released a second single from Marty Raybon’s “back to bluegrass” project, which he promised his fans would be coming after he took some time away for reunion touring with Shenandoah.
The song finds Marty back in collaboration with his brother, Tim, of Merle Monroe fame, just as they as did as youngsters playing with their dad and brother Ricky as American Bluegrass Express. Tim wrote this one,
, about a chance meeting with an uncertain ending. Raybon and crew give it a thoroughgoing bluegrass treatment, with Marty’s plaintive voice out front. Drip Rock Kentucky
He says that the story in the song carries a comical riddle.
“It’s another brother Tim tune… a hard driving song that tells the story of an accidental love affair – or not. Give it an ear and a look see into the humorous plot line in the little town of Drip Rock Kentucky.”
Give it a listen in this new lyric video.
Drip Rock Kentucky from Marty Raybon is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites online. It will also be included on Marty’s upcoming Billy Blue album, Just Above The Water, expected early next year. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
