Drift – Wes Corbett

With a musical career boasting sideman positions with Molly Tuttle and Sam Bush among others, Wes Corbett has firmly established himself as one of the contemporary masters of the five string banjo. His latest solo release, Drift, is a continuation of the instrumental creativity demonstrated on 2020’s Cascade.

The project opens with Case of the Mundes, a tune inspired by Hall of Fame banjoist Alan Munde. Alan’s influence on Corbett comes through loud and clear in this melodic-tinged piece. Backing Wes on this track is Sierra Hull on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Justin Moses on dobro, and Mike Bub on bass.

The following track, Salmon Run, is performed in an intense, arresting manner, especially punctuated by the twin fiddling of Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Jason Carter. Along with Corbett, Keith-Hynes, Carter, and Bryan Sutton, we have Casey Campbell on mandolin and Vickie Vaughn on bass.

The true high points on this recording are those that feature Sam Bush on mandolin, Darol Anger on fiddle, and Todd Phillips on bass. These pieces mark the first time these three men had been in the studio together since recording Tony Rice’s landmark 1979 album, Manzanita. Combined with Wes’ banjo and Chris Eldridge’s guitar, the resulting two tracks, Eagle Harbor and Crane Island are pure magic.

Another special track is Hartford’s Bend On The Cumberland. Using one of John Hartford’s personal banjos, this tune is a beautiful tribute to John’s identifiable style.

Other compositions like The Tide Pool Jig and Stratford Blues also carry an intrepid spirit. The former features Brittany Haas on fiddle, Bryan Sutton on guitar, and Paul Kowert on bass, while the latter is a trio number featuring Corbett, Kowert, and Darol Anger.

According to Wes Corbett, Drift was a project three years in the making. The end result, filled with excitement, beauty and adventure, was well worth the wait!