Dreams Like That from Volume Five

For their latest single with Mountain Fever Records, Volume Five has chosen Dreams Like That, a lovely song about a man who finds solace from a troubled world in his reminiscences while sleeping. It’s a comforting and comfortable piece that really feels like home.

Vocalist and fiddler Glen Harrell offers high praise to the songwriter for this one.

“David Coriell has always been one of my favorite writers. The simplicity in his songwriting and melodies has always made me want to record each and every song he sends me. He is a natural born songwriter and singer.”

Harrell is supported by bandmates Jacob Burleson on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Jacob Eller on bass. Jeff Partin adds reso-guitar.

They turn in a delightful track on a very clever song. Have a listen…

Dreams Like That is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will also be include on Volume Five’s upcoming project, Departure.