Dr Arm announces new Special Banjo Armrest

Slovak banjo player Richard Ciferský and his company, Banjolit, have introduced a new wooden banjo armrest offering superior wrist support with a specially crafted radius for maximum comfort.

It’s based on the 12-year success of his Dr. Arm armrest, designed initially for players whose forearms react to the nickel plating on most banjo parts. But it took off among pickers who liked having an arm rest made from figured tone wood that matched their neck and resonator, and their popularity grew. He has since introduced a smaller-sized model for old time banjos and ones for mandolin.

Now he has introduced his Special Banjo Armrest, carefully contoured to match and buttress the wrist where it meets the banjo. The center of the rest is carved out and curved to relieve stress and allow the hand/forearm to remain relaxed.

During this introductory period, Richard is offering the mahogany version for a discounted price of $89, as he is eager to get some response from players in the field.

“For the past few years, I’ve had the idea of creating an armrest that truly supports the wrist, and after six months of dedicated testing and refining, it’s finally here! We’re launching pre-orders today at a special introductory price, and we’d love to hear your thoughts.”

Once the Special Banjo Armrest is fully in production, we expect that Banjolit will offer them in maple and walnut as well.

You can see all the many Banjolit products online.