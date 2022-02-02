Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver festival gets a new name

With Doyle Lawson’s recent retirement from active touring, the bluegrass festival in Denton, NC that has borne his name this past four decades has been rechristened.

Last week the management of the Denton Farm Park announced that the Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival will henceforth be hosted by The Malpass Brothers, and renamed as The Malpass Brothers Bluegrass and Country Festival.

Doyle immediately offered his full support to the change, saying that “North Carolina loves their native sons, The Malpass Brothers, and everyone will love The Malpass Brothers Bluegrass and Country Music Fest at the Denton FarmPark in Denton, NC!”

While the Malpass boys are not a bluegrass act, playing both classic and original traditional country music, the festival has no plans to deviate from its bluegrass format. In fact, The Malpass Brothers have been a popular act on the Lawson festival for years, and at many other bluegrass festivals across the country. In today’s music environment, where else would you find this vintage sound whose roots share a great deal with our own traditional sound.

FarmPark manager Karen Miller says that all is in place for the debut event under the new name over the May 5-7 weekend this year.

“For 41 years it has been an honor, pleasure, and privilege to be the host site of the Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival. We are sad to be saying goodbye to Doyle as our festival host. He is and will always be a legend in bluegrass music. At the same time, it is our honor and privilege to be the host site of The Malpass Brothers Bluegrass and Country Music Festival. We are looking forward to this next chapter of music at Denton FarmPark.”

The 2022 lineup shows the same focus on contemporary grass. Headliners include Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, High Fidelity, The Tim Raybon Band, Sideline, Fast Track, and the new Authentic Unlimited Band. Plus, of course, The Malpass Brothers.

Chris Malpass says that he feels humbled by the confidence the Denton FarmPark has shown in them.

“Doyle Lawson is one of the true legends in bluegrass music. Just to be a small part of anything he is involved with is an honor. We have had the privilege of being at his festival for a few years now and it’s always great. Taylor and I are truly honored to have the opportunity to carry the torch for our hero’s music of yesterday while we showcase the music and artists of today. We look forward to hosting this legendary festival and are excited to keep the music we love alive for future fans.

Congratulations to Mr. Doyle on his retirement and his future endeavors.”

Something Taylor quickly seconds.

“It is a complete honor to be taking over a legendary festival like Denton. It has been my favorite festival in all my years of touring. Doyle Lawson is one of the finest men and musicians in the business, and to come in after his retirement is a dream come true. We will do our best to keep this festival as traditional as we can while still giving new artists a chance to grace the stage of this legendary festival.”

Tickets are available now for the 2022 Malpass Brothers Festival from the FarmPark web site, where you can also see the complete talent roster for this May and other festival information.