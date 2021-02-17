Doyle Lawson Festival will return Mother’s Day weekend

The 41st Annual Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Music Festival will return May 6-8 at the Denton FarmPark in central North Carolina. Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was moved from May to September. This year it returns to its annual Mother’s Day weekend schedule.

As they did in the fall, the park is taking measures to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

“We are providing hand sanitizer at the gates, marking off 6 feet distance around the vendors, and marking off portions of the benches under the music hall to get the 6 feet distance as much as possible, and recommending wearing masks,” Denton FarmPark’s Karen Miller explained.

This year’s event with Lawson’s ensemble serving as host band features a star-studded line-up that includes the Gibson Brothers, Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Donna Ulisse, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Junior Sisk, the Malpass Brothers, Deeper Shade of Blue, among others.

Entertainers and fans alike are eager to resume live music.

Singer/songwriter, Donna Ulisse, stressed, “My feet will hit the stage for the first time in over a year on the Denton Farmpark stage for the Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival this May, and I am counting the minutes!”

“We are so looking forward to playing Denton again. Anything associated with Doyle Lawson is bound to be good. We have missed playing for folks, and it will be nice for things to feel a little closer to normal again,” added Eric Gibson of the Gibson Brothers.

The festival stage has been graced with many big names in the music industry over the past four decades.

Terry Baucom was present for the onset. “Since I was there at the very beginning with the original Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, this has always been one of my favorite festivals to play. I am especially happy to be bringing my own band there this year. Our current project, Fine Time To Get The Blues, is doing well and we can’t wait to perform those songs and many others with the music-loving crowd at Denton.”

Miller has worked hard to provide quality entertainment, “I am excited about a new year and being able to have a festival and have a new group we have never had before, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers.”

“Denton holds a special place in my heart, as it was the first bluegrass festival I ever attended. I’ve always appreciated the way it is run and kept orderly, and the fact that it is a family friendly bluegrass festival. I’ve been blessed to have played there many times. My wife, Mikayla, and I are honored to share the stage this year with Larry Efaw, his first appearance at Denton Farm Park. If you enjoy good traditional bluegrass music and a high energy show, then you will greatly enjoy Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers,” stated Efaw’s fiddler, Adam Burrows.

Lawson concluded. “As the month of May ushers in warm weather and May flowers, it also brings Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver to the annual Bluegrass Festival at the Denton FarmPark in Denton, NC. Come join us May, 6, 7, and 8 for some of the best in bluegrass and Gospel music.”

For more information on tickets, camping, and a complete schedule, contact Denton FarmPark online.