Downtown video from Full Cord Bluegrass

Full Cord Bluegrass makes their home in western Michigan, where they have been playing their original brand of modern bluegrass this past 12 years.

The band was founded in the most bluegrass way possible. Guitarist Eric Langejans happened to camp right next to bassist Todd Kirchner at the 2008 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival. They became qufastick friends after enjoying some late night jamming, and quickly added other pickers to create a full group. A full cord, you might say.

They are completed by mandolinist Brian Oberlin and fiddler Grant Flick, and perhaps the most gifted young bluegrass musician of his generation, Matthew Davis on banjo. All were schooled in traditional bluegrass, but this bunch has a sound all their own, blending the strains of grass with their other musical interests in jazz, classical, and newgrass.

You can hear it come together in this newly-released video for Downtown, a song written by Oberlin when he was living in Portland, OR. The song creates a vibe based on The City of Roses, but would apply to most any contemporary urban environment as well.