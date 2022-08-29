Down Where the Grass Is Blue – Headin’ Home

Skip to content
There’s no bond stronger than that of family, although admittedly there are times when those relationships can be strained. The ties are sometimes tenuous when discussions of politics or other polarizing issues intrude on holiday gatherings or resentment wreaks havoc on the relationship.
That said,
Headin’ Home suggests the fact that making music is a sure way of assuring enduring compatibility. Having been encouraged to join the family trade early on, the six member ensemble — comprised of dad Jon Lindblom on upright bass and vocals, and mom Marina Lindblom on fiddle, along with the younger Lindblom siblings, including Luke on dobro and vocals, Libby on guitar and vocals, Lucy on mandolin and vocals, and Timothy on banjo — naturally operate well in sync. Their’s is a faith-based sound that’s brought them to stages around the country and garnered them plenty of accolades in the process. With two albums to their credit, they’ve managed to prove that homespun harmony is both real and relevant, especially when applied within the context of making music.
Consequently,
finds the sextet balancing their wholesome image with a musical acumen, all of which confirms the fact that a shared gene pool does have its certain advantages. Whether it’s through a robust instrumental like Down Where the Grass Is Blue Pike County Breakdown, a tender take on the gospel classic, How Great Thou Art, or a rousing work-out like Train 45, they’re able to tap their skills in tandem while displaying a combined finesse.
Then again, it’s little wonder. Jon and Marina Lindblom were trained as classical musicians, gaining their degrees from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York prior to making a move to Savannah, Georgia to join the Savannah Symphony. Homeschooling their children provided the opportunity to bring them into the musical fold, and the tight-knit delivery demonstrated on
Such a Time As This, I’m Ready To Go, Y’all Come, and On My Way Back to the Old Home, reflects that the fact that early indoctrination can indeed be used to an obvious advantage.
That said, two elements in particular dominate the proceedings — the eager and effusive vocals of the younger Linbloms and a decided revelry that reverberates through practically every song. They more or less affirm the band’s stated slogan, “Bluegrass with a destiny!” And while it’s a somewhat high-minded mantra to be sure, there’s no denying that the music that’s made here provides Headin’ Home with a real purpose.
